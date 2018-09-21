XOMA acquires royalty interest position from Agenus on seven assets developed by Merck and Incyte

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) has acquired from Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) a partial interest position in the rights to milestone and royalty payments associated with seven immuno-oncology antibodies currently being developed by Merck and Incyte for $15M.

Under the terms of the agreement, XOMA will receive milestone payments and low- to mid-single-digit royalties on future sales of seven assets. XOMA has drawn $7.5M from its line of credit with Silicon Valley Bank to partially fund this transaction.

The seven royalty interest antibodies are: One Phase 1 antibody being developed by Merck on an undisclosed novel target.

Rest of the six antibodies developed by Incyte are:

INCAGN1876, a GITR agonist in Phase 1/2 studies;

INCAGN1949, an OX-40 agonist in Phase 1/2 studies;

INCAGN2385, a LAG-3 antagonist in Phase 1 studies;

INCAGN02390, a TIM-3 antagonist expected to enter the clinic in 2018; and,

Two preclinical antibodies on undisclosed targets.