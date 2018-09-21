WABCO announces vehicle control systems joint venture in China with FAW Jiefang

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) has signed an agreement to establish a new joint venture for vehicle control systems with FAW Jiefang Automotive Company to advance the safety and efficiency of commercial vehicles in China.

“Powerfully building on the success of over two decades of partnership, this new joint venture marks an important acceleration of WABCO’s collaboration with FAW Jiefang, and further strengthens the market position of two industry leaders in China,” said Sujie Yu, Vice President, Asia-Pacific and Business Leader China, WABCO. “With this exciting new joint venture we will be able to better serve our customers in China with more advanced WABCO technologies.”