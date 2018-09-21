Talos Energy, Pemex reach deal on Gulf of Mexico oil block

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) says it has reached a preliminary agreement with Mexico's Pemex to evaluate whether the Talos-led consortium's oil discovery in the Gulf of Mexico extends into a neighboring Pemex block.

The deal, which covers territory in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, is the first of its kind for Pemex and will be in force for two years.

Last year, the consortium, which includes the U.K.’s Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) and Mexico’s Sierra Oil and Gas, said its Zama-1 well drilled in the Area 7 shallow water block confirmed the discovery of a deposit that could hold 1.2B-1.8B barrels of oil.

The project will be subject to a review by Mexico's incoming government led by president-elect Obrador.