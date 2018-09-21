WSJ: Intel responsible for Micron's rough guidance?

WSJ’s Heard on the Street column says Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) chip production delay is causing problems for Micron (NASDAQ:MU), which reported a bumpy earnings report yesterday.

Intel has three facilities mass producing its 14nm chips, but those facilities provide for PCs (recently experiencing a surprising uptick), the booming data center segment, and Apple’s new iPhone line. Intel has already boosted its capex for the year by $1B but adding production takes time.

Micron says some PC makers aren’t buying as many of its memory chips because of slowed production due to scarce CPU chips. And the demands on Intel causing the shortages might not end soon.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra says the impact could last beyond the current quarter.

Micron shares are down 4.5% premarket to $43.98.

Intel shares are down 0.1% to $47.14.

Previously: Micron drops after Q4 beats, NAND ASPs down, downside Q1 guidance (Sept. 20)

Update: Headline wording updated to clarify that it was the guidance part of the quarterly report that was rough.