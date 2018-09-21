India stock market slides as financials slump

India's stock market, as measured by the S&P BSE Sensex benchmark, fell as much as 3%--its biggest intraday move in more than four years--after a default by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services triggered a decline in financial shares.

Yes Bank (OTC:YYBKY) fell to the lowest level since 2016 after India's banking regulator says the lender's CEO will have to step down at the end of January, Bloomberg Quint reports. Dewan Housing Finance fell 43%, its biggest loss ever.

Earlier in the day the Sensex was up 1%, but ended the trading day down 0.8%.

IL&FS’s default and Yes Bank’s issues are hurting every financial stock in the market, said A K Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Market Services. “Leveraged positions are being reduced.”

Some investors speculate that the Reserve Bank of India may tighten rules for housing finance firms after a long run of loose lending standards that resulted in an increase in bad debts.

