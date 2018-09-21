European advisory group backs expanded use for Glaxo's Trelegy Ellipta

The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP adopts a positive opinion backing the use of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and development partner Innoviva's (NASDAQ:INVA) Trelegy Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol) in a broader group of patients with moderate-to-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Specifically, the expanded indication will be for patients not adequately controlled by a long-acting muscarinic receptor antagonist (LAMA) and long-acting β2-agonist (LABA).

The labeling, if approved, will also be updated to include its effect on COPD exacerbations.

A final decision from the European Commission usually takes ~60 days.