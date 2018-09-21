Biocept prices $2.5M registered direct offering at market

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase ~$2.5M of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants) in a registered direct offering and concurrent private placement at market. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock and each warrant will be $3.285.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biocept has agreed to sell ~762,438 shares of common stock. In a concurrent private placement, Biocept will issue warrants to purchase same number of common shares.

The warrants will expire on the fifth anniversary of the initial exercise date at a price of $3.16 per share.

Closing date is September 24.