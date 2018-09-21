Ladenburg Thalmann surges after Frost gives up chairman role

Ladenburg Thalmann (NYSEMKT:LTS) jumps almost 14% in premarket trading after the company announced that its SEC-charged chairman, Phillip Frost, is leaving the company.

Its president and CEO, Richard Lampen, will take on the chairman role.

In the statement announcing the changes, Lampen said, "“Our business is robust, and the company remains well-capitalized. Ladenburg’s book value exceeds $390M, the Ladenburg entities hold approximately $250M of cash, and the company is focused on building on its successes and delivering value to shareholders.”

Even with the premarket action bringing the stock to $2.69, it's still more than a dollar off its 52-week high of $3.84.

