GTx's enobosarm flunks late-stage study in women with SUI; shares down 91% premarket

GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) announces that the ASTRID trial evaluating enobosarm in post-menopausal women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI) failed to sufficiently separate from placebo as measured by the primary endpoint of more than a 50% reduction in incontinence episodes per day.

The percentage of patients with >50% reduction after 12 weeks of enobosarm treatment was 58.9% for 3mg, 57.7% for 1mg and 52.7% for control.

The company says it will conduct a full review of the data.