Nexa Resources announces $30M share buyback program

The Board of Directors of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has approved a share buyback program up to $30M of its outstanding common shares, equivalent to a return of ~$0.225 per share over the 12-month period beginning on November 6, 2018 and ending on November 6, 2019.
“The repurchase of shares was approved by 99.99% of our shareholders represented at our general meeting, and we believe it reflects the desire of our shareholders for additional value distribution. The planned share repurchases represent a yield of 1.9% on the September 19, 2018 closing price of NEXA’s common shares on the New York Stock Exchange of US$11.80 per share. We see it as an additional instrument to remunerate our shareholders without impacting our growth strategy,” said Tito Martins, Chief Executive Officer of Nexa Resources.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox