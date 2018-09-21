Nexa Resources announces $30M share buyback program

The Board of Directors of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has approved a share buyback program up to $30M of its outstanding common shares, equivalent to a return of ~$0.225 per share over the 12-month period beginning on November 6, 2018 and ending on November 6, 2019.

“The repurchase of shares was approved by 99.99% of our shareholders represented at our general meeting, and we believe it reflects the desire of our shareholders for additional value distribution. The planned share repurchases represent a yield of 1.9% on the September 19, 2018 closing price of NEXA’s common shares on the New York Stock Exchange of US$11.80 per share. We see it as an additional instrument to remunerate our shareholders without impacting our growth strategy,” said Tito Martins, Chief Executive Officer of Nexa Resources.