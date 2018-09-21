New Mountain Finance Corporation prices $50M of 5.75% notes due 2023

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has priced an underwritten public offering of $50M of its 5.75% unsecured notes due October 1, 2023. Closing date is September 25.

Interest on the Notes will be payable quarterly in arrears on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1, commencing on January 1, 2019.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional $7.5M Notes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay outstanding indebtedness under its credit facilities.

