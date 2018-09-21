Ur-Energy prices public offering of common shares and warrants, shares down 10% premarket

Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT:URG) has priced public offering of 12,195,122 common shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 6,097,561 common shares, at a combined public offering price of $0.82 per common share and accompanying warrant.

Each whole warrant will have an exercise price of $1.00 and will expire three years from the date of issuance.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1,829,268 common shares and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 914,634 common shares on the same terms.

The gross proceeds are expected to be $10M. Closing date is on or about September 25.

Net proceeds from the offering will be utilised to maintain and enhance operational readiness; additionally, proceeds may be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.