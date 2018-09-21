Nxt-ID announces intention to spin-off payments division, shares up 8.6% prearket

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) to separate its payments, authentication and credential management business into an independent company and distribute shares of the newly created company to its shareholders through the execution of a tax free spin-off, expected to be completed by November 15, 2018,

Nxt-ID shareholders who own common shares of Nxt-ID on the dividend date of October 15, 2018 will own shares of both companies.

The new company, post spin-off will have an investment commitment for $6M to fund its operations and will apply for listing on NASDAQ.

Michael Orlando, current Nxt-ID COO and President of Fit Pay, will be the Chief Executive Officer of the new company. Orlando and Pereira will serve on the Boards of both companies.