Scythian Biosciences closes acquisition of MMJ International Investments

Scythian Biosciences (OTCQB:SCCYF) has completed its acquisition of MMJ International Investments which owns 100% of ABP S.A. ABP also holds a license to import cannabidiol oil into Argentina.

In accordance with the purchase agreement, the Company purchased all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MMJ International and in consideration, MMJ International received 6,176,320 common shares in the capital of the Company..

The Acquisition is one of Scythian’s final transactions in South America and the Caribbean.

Additionally, Scythian has appointed Andy DeFrancesco as Chairman of the Board, effective today.