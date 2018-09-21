Feds looking into free services from drug makers - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal reports that federal prosecutors are investigating where certain drug markers, including Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), violated laws by providing free services, such as nurses and reimbursement assistance, to doctors and patients.

Drug companies claim the services help doctors and patients but there are suspicions that the real intent is to drive sales.

A growing number of drug firms have legal troubles related to providing said services. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) face whistleblower suits alleging illegal kickbacks. The California Insurance Commissioner recently sued AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) for providing nursing support and insurance assistance to incentivize physicians to write scripts for top seller Humira.

A federal anti-kickback law prohibits payments to induce drug prescriptions or other medical care that is reimbursed by government health programs.

Last year, United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) agreed to pay $210M settle an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice related to its use of a third-party foundation to fund copays for patients.

Sanofi used nurse practitioners and other healthcare professionals to answer patients' questions about diabetes and train them to use its products, but has since nixed the program.

