British pound slides after U.K.'s May declares Brexit EU talks at an impasse

British pound falls 1.4% against the U.S. dollar after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May announces that Brexit talks with EU are at an impasse, with one of the main points being the Irish border. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU -0.2% ).

"No deal is better than a bad deal," May says in a televised remarks. Still, she adds, "No one wants a good deal more than me."

May said the EU proposed a U.K. proposed an option based on "frictionless trade in goods" without making a counter-proposal.

Keeping Northern Ireland in European community is unacceptable, she says, adding that she won't accept any new regulatory barriers between Northern Ireland and U.K., unless Northern Ireland government agrees to it.

May's says her plan, called the Chequers proposal, avoids a hard border on the island of Ireland, would protect businesses with European supply chains, and would respect the referendum result.

