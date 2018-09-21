Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

GLT +49%.
DTEA +45% on speculative buying around the potential intersection of the beverage and cannabis industries.
OASM +33% on approval for Apealea.
EGC +21% on merger with affiliates of Cox Oil.
IGC +15%.
ZYNE +15%.
SCS +14% on Q2 earnings.
NVAX +12%.
ASCMA +11%.
MZOR +10% on $1.64B Medtronic bid.
LEVB +10% after cannabis move.
LGCY +9% on completion of Corporate Reorganization.
REED +9% on speculative buying around the potential intersection of the beverage and cannabis industries.
KNDI +7%.
ACAD +7% on favorable FDA analysis on Nuplazid.
ADT +7% on Amazon tie-in.
SDRL +6%.
NXTD +5% on payments division spin-off.
