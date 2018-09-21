Nomura unconvinced by Nvidia's Turing GPU price

Nomura’s Romit Shah joins the analysts commenting on the early reviews for Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Turing GPU.
Shah remains “unconvinced” due to the high price tag, despite the quality of the tech. Shah notes that the 20% performance improvement on the prior generation might not merit the over 60% price increase.
The analyst calls ray tracing costly and ahead of its time, supporting a handful of yet-to-be-released games.
Nomura maintains a Neutral rating and $250 price target.
Source: Bloomberg First Word.
Nvidia shares are up 0.2% premarket to $266.85.
Previously: Analyst notes mixed reviews on Nvidia's new GeForce; NVDA -1.2% (Sept. 20)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox