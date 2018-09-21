IPG Photonics, nLight jump as Raymond James Strong Buys

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is up 2.5% and nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) is up 7% in premarket trading after each gets an upgrade to Strong Buy at Raymond James.

Analyst Brian Gesuale gave a two-notch boost to IPGP and raised nLight from Outperform.

Both stocks are coming off a slide and Gesuale says the market's too pessimistic on laser pricing (he expects price drops of 11-15% vs. a consensus sitting around declines of 20-30%) with signs of a demand rebound. Cost declines should let IPG see stabler margins, and nLight's ability to gain share is underestimated. (h/t Bloomberg)

His price target is now $212 on IPGP, implying 30% upside. He's keeping his price target at $40 on nLight, implying 63% upside.