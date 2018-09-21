Steelcase posts Q2 results; shares up ~18%

Steelcase (SCS +18.9% ) reports Q2 sales increase 8% Y/Y on an organic basis led by all growth across Americas & EMEA due to strong project business from both large and small customers; orders increases 12%

Sales by segment: Americas: $654.1M (+9% organic); EMEA: $133.2M (+11%).

Operating margin expanded 110bps to 7.8% ; Gross margin was down 20bps to 33% due to higher commodity and freight costs.

Outlook: Q3 sales of ~$885M-915M; diluted EPS between $0.28-$0.33 ($1.10-$1.15 for FY19).

