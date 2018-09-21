Stocks add to weekly gains on quadruple witching day

Stocks extend their strong gains for the week, with the Dow and S&P adding to their record highs; Dow and S&P both +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.1% .

Traders are expecting heightened volatility, as today is quadruple witching day with a major sector rebalancing.

"A full-blown global trade war may yet erupt and derail the global economic expansion, but the odds of such an outcome appear to be diminishing," MRB Partners says, adding that this is "spurring a risk-on phase."

European bourses sport solid gains, with U.K.'s FTSE +1.4% , France's CAC +0.7% and Germany's DAX +0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +2.5% , capping strong weekly gains.

In earnings news, Micron -3.9% after issuing disappointing guidance for the current quarter.

Most S&P industry groups are higher, but gains are limited with the exception of telecom services ( +1% ), which is rallying after AT&T ( +2.1% ) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS.