New opinions from EMA advisor CHMP

Opinions released today from the European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP.
Positive:
Takeda's (OTCPK:TKPHF)(OTCPK:TKPYY) Alunbrig (brigatinib) for adult patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive advanced NSCLC previously treated with Pfizer's XALKORI (crizotinib).
Mylan's (MYL +0.7%) Fulphila (pegfilgrastim), a biosimilar of Amgen's Neulasta, to reduce the duration of neutropenia and febrile neutropenia due to chemotherapy.
Novartis' (NVS -0.9%) Gilenya (fingolimod) in highly active relapsing/remitting MS in pediatric patients at least 10 years old.
Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.4%) RoActemra (tocilizumab) for active systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis in patients at least one year old who have failed to respond adequately to previous therapy with NSAIDs and systemic corticosteroids.
Negative:
CHMP has agreed to re-examine its negative opinion (issued on July 27) on Amgen's (AMGN) Blincyto for B-precursor ALL.
CHMP has agreed to re-examine its July 27 negative opinion on Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY +0.3%) Opdivo (nivolumab) + Yervoy (ipilimumab) for kidney cancer.
Now read: Your Daily Scoop: Unum's Positive Data, Theravance's Treatment Benefit, Collectar's New Designation »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox