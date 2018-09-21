New opinions from EMA advisor CHMP

Opinions released today from the European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP.

Positive:

Takeda's (OTCPK:TKPHF)(OTCPK:TKPYY) Alunbrig (brigatinib) for adult patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive advanced NSCLC previously treated with Pfizer's XALKORI (crizotinib).

Mylan's (MYL +0.7% ) Fulphila (pegfilgrastim), a biosimilar of Amgen's Neulasta, to reduce the duration of neutropenia and febrile neutropenia due to chemotherapy.

Novartis' (NVS -0.9% ) Gilenya (fingolimod) in highly active relapsing/remitting MS in pediatric patients at least 10 years old.

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.4% ) RoActemra (tocilizumab) for active systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis in patients at least one year old who have failed to respond adequately to previous therapy with NSAIDs and systemic corticosteroids.

Negative:

CHMP has agreed to re-examine its negative opinion (issued on July 27) on Amgen's (AMGN) Blincyto for B-precursor ALL.