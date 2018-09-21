Three workers die in attack at Continental Gold site in Colombia

Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF -11.9% ) opens sharply lower after news that three of its workers in Colombia died and several others were injured after a residence that housed exploration geologists and contractors was attacked overnight.

The incident occurred in the village of Ochali within the boundaries of Continental’s Berlin exploration project.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by ex-FARC dissident members that operate in the area; it is the second fatal attack in two weeks on the company's workers in Colombia.