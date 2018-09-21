More on Research Solutions Q4 results

Research Solutions (OTCQB:RSSS) reported Q4 revenue increase of 4.8% Y/Y to $7.16M, with Platform subscription revenue of $528k (+66.1% Y/Y) and Transaction revenue of $6.64M (+1.8% Y/Y).

The quarter ended with Platform annual recurring revenue of $2.3M up by 64% Y/Y. Company increased total platform deployments to 277 (+62% Y/Y), with 19 net new incremental deployments in Q4.

Q4 Overall gross margin improved by 218 bps to 27.2%; Segment gross margins: Platform subscription 80.8% up by 320 bps and Transactions 22.9% up by 50 bps .

Q4 Operating margin recovered by 890 bps to -2.08% and Adj. EBITDA margin recovered by 852 bps to -0.37%.

Transaction count was at ~213K up by 0.4% Y.Y and total customers increased by 6.9% Y/Y to 1,081.

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2018, were $4.9M compared to $5.8M a year ago.

