We are kured announces partnership with Canadian based fulfillment group

New Age Farm (OTCPK:NWGFF) announces a newly established partnership between its wholly owned subsidiary, We Are Kured LLC and Canadian based fulfillment group INTERfulfillment, to streamline the increasing volume of Canadian orders.

Benjamin Martch, New Age Farm’s Chief Marketing Officer and founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kured stated: “Shipping our pens from our Denver, Colorado-based corporate headquarters to Canada has gone as smooth as it can. INTERfulfillment will be able to serve our customers in a more timely and cost-effective manner”.