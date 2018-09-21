Roth Capital raises its Alarm.com target on Alexa Guard

Roth Capital reiterates a Buy rating on Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and raises its target from $57 to $62.

Analyst Darren Aftahi cites Amazon’s new Alexa Guard, which is partnered with ADT Plus as a service provider.

Aftahi: “We believe this new partnership could raise the awareness of ADT Pulse, which indirectly should benefit ALRM, given its five-year exclusive it signed with ADT when it closed its Connect acquisition.”

Alarm shares are down 0.2% to $57.04.

