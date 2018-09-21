Blackstone gains after outlining growth path at investor day

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) climbs 2.4% as it outlines a path to bring fee-related earnings growth to 50%+ in about two year at its investor-day event.

Targets $2.4B+ FRE, or about $2 per share, in about three years compared with $1.4B, or $1.14 per share, Q2 LTM.

Blackstone sees assets under management at about $600B in about two years and at $800B in four to six years; further down the road, it's targeting $1T+ AUM in eight-plus years.

Notes most active fundraising pipeline in its history with new channel penetration will help propel FRE; sees 20% FRE uplift from raising five flagship funds.

CFO Micheal Chae says "the potential for outsized shareholder returns in significant."

Blackstone has $1B share repurchase authorization.

Actively considering corporate structure.

