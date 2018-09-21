Paulson launches gold investor alliance in bid for better returns

Hedge fund magnate and gold bull John Paulson is creating a consortium of investors seeking to reverse the weak performance of gold miners, in the latest sign of growing investor frustration with the sector.

The Shareholders Gold Council, launched by the Paulson & Co. hedge fund, says it will issue analyst reports and engage with management to improve capital allocation, compensation and corporate governance in gold companies.

The group, which also includes Egyptian telecom billionaire Naguib Sawiris’s La Mancha Group and several fund managers, says it aims to promote “best practices” in the industry.

The group’s formation follows a broad decline in shares of gold miners, which have fallen 25% YTD vs. a 9% drop in the gold price to ~$1,206/oz.

