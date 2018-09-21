Avon Products Investor Day highlights

Avon Products (AVP +2.9% ) updated on its financial initiatives and investment targets during its Investor Day event today.

The company expects to see low single-digit revenue growth and low double-digit margin growth by 2021.

The company's priorities include rebooting the direct selling proposition, modernizing the brand, unlocking digital and e-commerce capabilities and driving a performance-led culture.

Avon also plans to identify 400M in cost savings from four areas (manufacturing & sourcing, distribution and G&A, back office and revenue management).

CEO update: "We believe that our strategy to Open Up Avon will enable the Company to stabilize our financial results and achieve our goals of low-single digit revenue growth and low double-digit margins by 2021, delivering on our commitment to shareholders. We believe that being 'Fit for Purpose' across our manufacturing, distribution and back office structures can yield substantial savings that can be prudently reallocated to fuel innovation, important infrastructure improvements and ultimately grow our business."

