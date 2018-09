Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of September 23 - 29 for healthcare investors.

Sunday (9/23): World Conference on Lung Cancer, Toronto (4 days). Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO): LOXO-292 in RET fusion+ NSCLC, larotrectinib in TRK fusion NSCLC. Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT): Phase 1/2 data on CK-101 in NSCLC; Iovance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA): Phase 1 data on TIL + Opdivo in NSCLC; Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY): nine presentations on Tecentriq including Phase 3 data with chemo in first-line extensive-stage SCLC and first-line NSCLC; Phase 1b data with Tarceva in TKI-naive EGFR+ NSCLC; pooled data on entrectinib in ROS1 fusion+ NSCLC. Merck (NYSE:MRK): seven abstracts on Keytruda. Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC): two presentations on Target Selector liquid biopsy platform.

Merck: FDA action date for Keytruda + Alimta + chemo in first-line lung cancer (the decision may be announced today).

Tuesday (9/25): Health Canada action date for Shire's (NASDAQ:SHPG) TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab) for HAE.

Thursday (9/27): FDA action date for Adamis Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ADMP) Symjepi low dose (0.15 mg).

International Symposium on Translational Research in Oncology, Dublin (3 days). Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:COTQF): Phase 1b/2 data on lead drug COTI-2.

FDA Ad Com review for Sequent Medical's Woven Endobridge Aneurysm Embolization System.

Friday (9/28): American Society for Bone and Mineral Research Annual Meeting, Montreal (4 days). Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX): Phase 2 data on VK5211. Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA): Phase 2 data on paloverotene in fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM): FDA action date for ALIS in adults with NTM lung disease.

Saturday (9/29): FDA action date for Antares Pharma's (NASDAQ:ATRS) XYOSTED (testosterone enanthate) for low testosterone (refiled application). A decision may be announced the day before.