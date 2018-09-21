Binance lists regulated stablecoin Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard, the first digital asset to be approved and overseen by a regulator, will list on Binance under the symbol "PAX," Paxos says.

Paxos issues and redeems PAX tokens one-to-one against U.S. dollars, giving holders a digital equivalent to the dollar that can be moved almost instantly, the company says.

The listing signifies a growing and immediate demand for a regulated stablecoin, Paxos say.

The token is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

