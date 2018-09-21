Pier 1 Imports peers stand tall amid carnage

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) slumps 22% to trade at its lowest level in nine years.

The retailer's preannounced FQ2 earnings and pulling of full-year guidance has analysts scrambling.

Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chumkumba says the competitive environment and lack of fat to cut make a Pier 1 turnaround difficult.

Morgan Stanley's Simeon Gutman thinks Pier 1's value proposition has faded with consumers in comparison to competitors.

The deepest cut of all arrives from the Citi desk, as the analyst team warns that a Pier 1 NYSE listing could be at risk as the share price dwindles.

The issues at Pier 1 aren't creating a selling wave with peers. Williams-Sonoma (WSM +0.8% ), Ethan Allen (ETH -0.5% ), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and RH (RH +0.3% ) are all holding up.

Source: Bloomberg, CNBC