WildHorse Resource adds acreage in Eagle Ford shale for $43M

WildHorse Resource (WRD +2.8% ) says it has executed and closed two separate acquisitions of a combined 20.3K net acres in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk shale plays in Texas, and lease another 10.7K acres nearby, for $43M.

WRD says the bolt-on acquisitions boost its total ownership in the Eagle Ford to more than 418K net acres.

WRD recently announced plans to spend ~$75M to build a sand mine to provide proppant for its fracking in the region and another $50M on an oil and produced water gathering pipeline system to transport production in the area and reduce its reliance on trucking.