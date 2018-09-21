Telecom stocks pacing gainers

Telecom stocks are the leaders in a market that's inching further forward today, paced in large part by AT&T, on the move after its upgrade by UBS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) is up 2% and at its highest point since June 12. Wireless peers are higher as well: Verizon (NYSE:VZ) +1.1% ; T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) +0.6% ; Sprint (NYSE:S) +0.5% .

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is up 1.6% . In cablecos: Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) +0.5% ; Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) +0.5% ; but Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) -0.6% . Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) +1.3% .