Jefferies: AMD's market share could triple on Intel issues

Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating and raises its AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) price target from $30 to $36.

Analyst Mark Lipacis: “Assuming our assessment of AMD’s transistor lead in 2019 is correct, and Intel’s (INTC -0.9% ) supply constraints linger through mid-19, we think a market share of 70/30 is not out of the question.”

AMD’s current share is about 10%.

Lipacis cites a report from research firm Fubon that said HP (HPQ +0.4% ) would adopt AMD processors for up to 30% of its consumer PCs in 2019 and Dell (DVMT -0.2% ) will use more AMD chips for its commercial PC line.

AMD shares are up 2% to $31.80.

