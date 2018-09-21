Reuters: Chinese steel mills chasing iron ore contracts with Vale

Chinese steel mills and traders are rushing to secure long-term contracts for high-quality iron ore ahead of winter steel production cuts intended to ease pollution, which should provide a boon for Brazil's Vale (VALE +2.1% ), the main supplier of such grades, Reuters reports.

The push to get contracts for quality ore is accelerating as China gears up to enforce industrial production limits on its northern region for a second winter, with top-steel producing city Tangshan aiming to curb up to 70% of mill output based on each plant’s carbon emission levels, according to the report.

Vale is running out of immediate supplies of some of its top-grade products as Chinese demand surges, and "completely sold out in Carajas," says Peter Poppinga, the company's executive director for ferrous and coal, referring to one of Vale's high-grade ores, with iron content of ~65%.