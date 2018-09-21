New iPhone teardown confirms Qualcomm's out as a supplier

Gadget repair firm iFixit is out with its teardown of the iPhone XS and XS Max.
Qualcomm (QCOM -0.9%) is missing from the supplier list, which isn’t a surprise since Qualcomm and Apple are involved in a lengthy legal battle over royalty payments.
Component suppliers that were included: Micron (MU -3.1%), TSMC (TSM +0.1%), Broadcom (AVGO +0.6%), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS +0.1%), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI -0.4%), Cypress Semiconductor (CY -0.3%), Texas Instruments (TXN +1.8%), and STMicroelectronics (STM -0.6%).
Previously: Needham praises Apple's "movie industry" release schedule (Sept. 13)
Previously: WSJ: Apple prioritized release of iPhone XS models over XR (Sept. 19)
Previously: New iPhones, Apple Watch go on sale (Sept. 21)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox