New iPhone teardown confirms Qualcomm's out as a supplier

Gadget repair firm iFixit is out with its teardown of the iPhone XS and XS Max.

Qualcomm (QCOM -0.9% ) is missing from the supplier list, which isn’t a surprise since Qualcomm and Apple are involved in a lengthy legal battle over royalty payments.

Component suppliers that were included: Micron (MU -3.1% ), TSMC (TSM +0.1% ), Broadcom (AVGO +0.6% ), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS +0.1% ), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI -0.4% ), Cypress Semiconductor (CY -0.3% ), Texas Instruments (TXN +1.8% ), and STMicroelectronics (STM -0.6% ).

