Motorola Solutions in deal with UK on ESN, Airwave networks

Motorola Solutions (MSI +1.1% ) has a deal with the UK Home Office to implement a phased approach to the UK's Emergency Services Network, and to extend the Airwave digital radio network.

Phased deployment will bring new ESN capabilities sooner to public safety organizations, which can migrate at their own pace.

Motorola will implement a 3GPP-compliant push-to-talk software solution as part of the arrangement.

The ESN deal is extended by 30 months (through the end of 2024) to allow for that phased deployment. As for the Airwave agreement, it will extend the network for three additional years, to Dec. 31, 2022.