Noble Corp. buys new jack-up rig, wins initial contract award

Noble Corp. (NE +5.5% ) is higher after announcing the purchase of a newbuild jack-up rig from Singapore's PaxOcean for $93.75M and securing an initial contract award for the rig.

NE says $33.75M of the $93.75M purchase price in cash, with the remainder seller-financed at a 4.25% interest rate paid in cash and 1.25% paid in kind over the term of the financing.

In connection with the purchase, NE says it has entered into a new drilling contract in the Middle East with a three-year primary term, plus a one-year option, with an expected start in early 2019.

NE also has an option for the purchase of a second newbuild CJ46 jack-up from PaxOcean.