Wells Fargo: New iPhone a boon to 600 MHz holder T-Mobile

The new iPhone XS is the first model to support 600 MHz spectrum -- and that's good for T-Mobile (TMUS +0.5% ), the only carrier to hold that spectrum, Wells Fargo says.

Shares have reached an 11-year high today in a telecom sector that is leading the way for stock gainers.

The new iPhone is a "huge boon and should help lower long term churn," analyst Jennifer Fritzsche says in a new note. The phones also support Sprint customers, which should make an easy transition if the merger between Sprint (S +0.5% ) and T-Mobile is approved, which she thinks is likely. (h/t Bloomberg)

She's positive on T-Mobile with or without the merger and rates it Outperform with a price target of $77 (11% upside).