Crypto surges on optimism that xRapid will launch soon

Crypto rallies on optimism that a new product that uses Ripple (XRP-USD) will be released in about a month.

Ripple's surge, up 47% in late morning trading NY time, makes it the second-biggest market cap cryptocurrency, pushing it past Ethereum (ETH-USD) +1.2% .

Earlier this week, Ripple's Sagar Sarbahi told CNBC that xRapid could launch in "the next month or so."

xRapid uses XRP as a "bridge" between currencies, allowing payment processors and banks to process cross-border transactions faster.

Bitwise 100 Total Market Crypto Index is up almost 14% over past 24 hours.

Other big cryptocurrency jumps in Stellar (XLM-USD) +13% and Tronix (TRX-USD) +5.0% .

Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the biggest by market cap, rises 3.2% .

