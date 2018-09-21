Report: Duke Energy dam breached, coal ash said flowing to Cape Fear River

Duke Energy (DUK -2.1% ) slides on headlines that a dam has been breached at its Sutton plant in North Carolina and that coal ash may be flowing into the nearby Cape Fear River.

Hurricane Florence had caused floodwaters to overtop a dike at Sutton Lake, the 1,100-acre reservoir at DUK's Sutton Power Station near Wilmington, N.C., causing breaches in the dam on the south end of the lake which are flowing back into the river.

DUK activated an emergency alert at the plant yesterday, raising concerns of a potential breach.