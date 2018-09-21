Airbnb wants SEC changes to give hosts equity

Airbnb (AIRB) is asking the SEC for a rule change to allow its hosts to own a stake in the company.

The home-sharing platform wants changes to Rule 701, which governs equity awards of private companies, to better address a business model lacking a traditional hierarchical structure.

Excerpt from a letter to the SEC: “Airbnb believes that twenty-first century companies are most successful when the interests of all stakeholders are aligned. For sharing economy companies like Airbnb, this includes our employees and investors, but also the hosts who use our marketplace.”

Airbnb has teased a potential 2019 IPO but hasn’t committed to the idea.