Protalix up 20% on positive PRX-102 data in Fabry

Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX +20% ) is up on a 6x surge in volume in reaction to its announcement of positive preliminary data from its Phase 3 BRIDGE study evaluating PRX-102 (pegunigalsidase alfa) in Fabry disease patients who have been receiving Shire's (SHPG -0.2% ) REPLAGAL (agalsidase alfa) for at least two years and on a stable dose for at least six months.

Patients switching to pegunigalsidase alfa experienced improved kidney function. Specifically, patients treated with agalsidase alfa showed a negative estimated glomerular filtration rate slope [-6.8 mL/min/1.73m(2)] that improved to a positive slope [+3.7 mL/min/1.73m(2)] following six months with pegunigalsidase alfta. The results were statistically significant.

Additional data will be announced at the 1st Canadian Symposium on Lysosomal Diseases in Sherbrooke, Quebec, October 5-6.