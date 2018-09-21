Analysts raise Guidewire Software targets after analyst day

Analysts raise their Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) targets after yesterday’s analyst day event.

DA Davidson maintains a Buy rating and bumps the target from $103 to $118 saying the long-term framework provided gives investors a useful upside case.

Deutsche Bank stays at Buy with a target change from $100 to $110, saying the firm came away confident in the company’s long-term value proposition of the cloud transition, but there were a few metrics capping near-term expectations.

KeyBanc raises by $8 to $108 and stays at Overweight. The firm cites Guidewire’s subscription growth and FCF expansion opportunities.

Stifel raises from $93 to $106 but remains at a Hold rating.

Firm notes Guidewire’s five-year operating plan with 20% annual license growth, a mix of 50% license and other revenue from subscription, and an anticipated 80% of new sales coming from subscription-based bookings.

Stifel says it stays at hold to wait for the Guidewire train to “come back to the station.”

Source: StreetAccount.