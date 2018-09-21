Homebuilders continue decline as JPMorgan downgrades on softer growth rate

Homebuilders continue to slide as JPMorgan analyst Michael Rehaut cuts ratings on five stocks, citing rising inventories and lower affordability.

iShares US Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) -0.5% in midday trading; YTD returns -15%.

PulteGroup (PHM -0.7% ) and M.D.C. Holdings (MDC -2.9% ) cut to underweight, while Beazer Homes (BZH -8% ), Century Communities (CCS -4.1% ), and Meritage Homes (MTH -1.8% ) trimmed to neutral from overweight.

"We are becoming more cautious on the homebuilding sector," Rehaut said in a note Friday. "We expect the housing recovery to remain fairly tepid in 2019."

He sees order growth rate softer in H2 2018 and peak gross margins over next 12 months.

ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML

Previously: Tri Pointe, William Lyons slump as analyst cuts ratings on slowing demand (Sept. 20)