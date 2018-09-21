Heritage Cannabis to acquire Purefarma Solutions Inc.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings (OTCPK:HERTF +2.6% ) has entered into a binding letter of intent, effective Sept. 19, 2018, whereby the company intends to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Purefarma Solutions Inc. in an all-share transaction.

Purefarma, based in Kelowna, BC, is a manufacturer and wholesale processor of premium CBD oils.

"This transaction is a revolutionary step for Heritage as we are taking a meaningful position in the CBD extraction industry in Canada," states Clint Sharples, Chairman and Interim CEO of Heritage.