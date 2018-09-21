Transocean +6% after winning Equinor drilling contract offshore Norway

Transocean (RIG +5.6% ) shoots higher for a fourth straight session after Equinor (EQNR +0.7% ) awards a six-well contract for use of the newbuild, harsh environment Transocean Norge semi-submersible rig.

The rig is expected to spend ~300 days drilling in the Norwegian Continental Shelf beginning in July 2019; the contract is valued at ~$89M.

EQNR says the deal is a part of a previously signed framework agreement between the two companies that saw use of the Transocean Spitsbergen rig, the company’s first rig to be included according to the framework terms, and Transocean Norge will be the second.

RIG shares have surged 15% this week after receiving multiple analyst recommendations (I, II).