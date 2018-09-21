Vesper Capital Management launches an ETF that aims to `buy on the dip'

The Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (UTRN) is designed to give investors exposure to a group of stocks within the S&P 500 that have the potential to benefit from short-term reversal.

Based on the UTRNX index, which is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indexes, UTRN aims to provide investors with the opportunity to capitalize on the tendency for stocks which have experienced sharp, short-term declines to quickly bounce back.

UTRN uses a proprietary methodology--the Chow Ratio--to identify stocks that have the greatest potential for a weekly rebound.

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC serves as the investment adviser.

