Primoris Services rises as work resumes on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Primoris Services (PRIM +1.6% ) is higher after saying it has resumed work on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recently allowed the resumption of activities.

Winter weather is expected to curtail some activities in West Virginia later this year, but PRIM anticipates that weather permitting, work in North Carolina will continue through the winter months.

PRIM estimates that during the five weeks impacted by the FERC stop work order, its ACP-related revenue was ~$35M less than originally planned.